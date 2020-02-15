OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Yavapai softball drops doubleheader, baseball splits
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10 p.m.

Yavapai softball drops doubleheader to Arizona Western

The Roughrider softball team dropped an ACCAC doubleheader Saturday against Arizona Western College, 3-1 and 4-2.

Yavapai is now 9-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. Arizona Western improves to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

YC took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Shaylee Alani’s third home run of the year. However, Arizona Western put two runs on the board in their half of the inning and added an insurance run in the fifth inning.

Despite a solid outing in the circle, Jackie Traughber took the loss throwing all six innings surrendering five hits and striking out three batters.

Alani, Alexus Garza, Alexis Garayzar and Isabella Porreco each had hits for the Green and Gold.

In the nightcap, Yavapai College gave up one run in the opening frame and regained the lead with two runs in the fourth inning, but Arizona Western scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to regain the lead for good.

Kamryn Kamakaiwi surrendered only one earned run in five innings pitched. Traughber threw the final inning.

Offensively, Yavapai managed only three hits all for extra bases, Alani (double), Garayzar (double) and Alyssa Carpio (triple).

UP NEXT

The Roughriders have their 2020 home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 18 playing host to South Mountain Community College. The doubleheader begins at noon at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott.

YC baseball team splits doubleheader with South Mountain

The Roughrider baseball team split an ACCAC road doubleheader Saturday with fellow conference foe South Mountain Community College. YC dropped the first game 4-2 and won the nightcap 4-3. YC is now 9-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. South Mountain is 6-7 on the year and 1-1 in the conference.

In the opener, Yavapai jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings of play. South Mountain responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and added an insurance run in their half of the fourth.

The Roughrider offense managed only six hits in the opener led by CJ Valdez going 2 for 3. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Willie Cano, Jack Silverman and Lance Kelly each had a hit.

In the second game, again, YC took and early 2-0 lead after the first inning. South Mountain took the lead scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning. In the top of the seventh inning CJ Valdez hit a double knocking in Damone Hale for the winning run.

John Neeley threw 3 scoreless innings to get the victory and Bobby Meza threw the final inning for the save.

Valdez was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand was 1 for 4 slamming his 4th home run of the season. Jack Silverman, Willi Cano, Alec Acevedo and Josh Romero each had a hit.

UP NEXT

YC continues ACCAC play on Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Scottsdale Community College. The doubleheader begins at noon at Roughrider Park in Prescott.

Information provided by Yavapai College Athletics.

