How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190

In 2019, the municipal law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities issued in total more than 8,200 traffic citations.

However, only about half of the money collected from those tickets stayed in the jurisdictions where the tickets were issued.



A small percentage was funneled to the county, but most of the remainder (about 40%) went to pay for various state programs.

Here’s why:

Every time someone is convicted of a criminal or traffic-related offense, a state surcharge and several flat assessment fees are applied to the base fine.

SPEEDING TICKET EXAMPLE

One of the most common traffic citations issued by officers is for going 11- to 15-mph over the speed limit. No matter where someone gets pulled over in the Quad Cities, the base fine for that citation is $80.

From there, the local courts are required to apply a 78% surcharge, bringing the ticket amount to $142.

That 78% is divided among a number of state funding pools:

• 42% Criminal Justice Enhancement Fund;

• 13% Medical Services Enhancement Fund;

• 7% Fill The Gap Fund;

• 6% Arizona Department of Public Safety Forensics Fund; and,

• 10% Clean Elections Fund.

Then added are a number of flat fees amounting to an extra $48:

• $20 County Probation Assessment;

• $13 Law Enforcement Fund;

• $2 Victims’ Rights Enforcement Fund;

• $9 Victims’ Rights Assessment; and,

• $4 Peace Officer Training Equipment Assessment.

With these tacked on, the driver receiving the ticket is now looking at a $190 obligation.

Can’t pay on time? Toss in another $20.

And depending on the municipality the ticket was issued in, additional court fees may apply.



For instance, the Prescott Valley Magistrate Court adds a $37 case processing fee.

In Chino Valley, there’s a $40 court improvement fee and a $15 traffic case processing fee.

And in Dewey-Humboldt, there’s a $79 court fee.

Prescott’s municipal court is the only one in the Quad Cities that doesn’t add some sort of court fee. This is because it also serves as a justice court, which don’t issue such fees.

WHY FEES EXIST

In the past 25 years, the state-mandated surcharge has increased by 31%. It was as high as 84%, but was reduced from 83% to 78% at the start of 2019.

This gradual increase in surcharge amounts has been a trend not only in Arizona, but throughout much of the country in recent decades as well.

“The idea from the state Legislature — and this goes back years and years — is you should make the offenders pay for the system that prosecutes their offenses,” Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said.



But one could argue that not all of those surcharges support law enforcement-related efforts in the state.

Namely, the 10% for the Clean Elections Fund solely goes to support the costs incurred under the Citizens Clean Elections Act. This act was passed by voters in 1998 and established a system for voter education, clean funding for candidate campaigns and campaign finance endorsement.

Why this was included as a surcharge for criminal and traffic-related cases is not entirely clear these days.

“It was a decision by the drafters of this measure and the voters who passed it,” said Tom Collins, executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which enforces the act. “That was 20 years ago, I wasn’t there, so I’m not in a position to answer the question as to why. I can only tell you what it is.”

As for the other surcharges and flat assessment fees, they do appear to have some connection to public safety services, but the net has expanded substantially to include such things as emergency medical training and helping to repay victims of crime.

Combined, the surcharges and flat fees collected statewide in fiscal year 2018 amounted to nearly $76 million.

Local courts were asked by The Daily Courier about the amount of money generated from tickets; and how many are outstanding from last year, for example. They were unable to provide answers for this article.