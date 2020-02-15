OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Experience the life of 'Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius or Both?,' Feb. 18

“Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” is being presented at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, first floor auditorium from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Prescott Valley Public Library)

“Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” is being presented at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, first floor auditorium from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. (Prescott Valley Public Library)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 5 a.m.

“Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” is being presented at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, first floor auditorium from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

This riveting presentation features the research of Major General (ret.) Mark Musick and Douglas Wellman which lead to the book “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes.”

After eight years of extensive research and finally coming to the conclusion that Eva McLelland’s wild tale was absolutely accurate; the book “Boxes” was published in 2010, a true story of intrigue and mystery that rewrites history. An incredible true story with the ingredients of fabulous wealth, a reclusive man unable to escape his famous life, assistance from the CIA providing an alternate identify and a loving wife who knew how to keep secrets.

Admission is free. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley in Brief: Adult art classes available at Prescott Valley Library Feb. 14
Free Monday Night Movie: 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw', Nov. 18
Calendar of Events: Jan. 21 - 24
Minimum wage, sick leave topic of Prop. 206 workshop
Calendar of Events: Aug. 15 - 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries