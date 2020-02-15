Experience the life of 'Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius or Both?,' Feb. 18

“Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” is being presented at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, first floor auditorium from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

This riveting presentation features the research of Major General (ret.) Mark Musick and Douglas Wellman which lead to the book “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes.”

After eight years of extensive research and finally coming to the conclusion that Eva McLelland’s wild tale was absolutely accurate; the book “Boxes” was published in 2010, a true story of intrigue and mystery that rewrites history. An incredible true story with the ingredients of fabulous wealth, a reclusive man unable to escape his famous life, assistance from the CIA providing an alternate identify and a loving wife who knew how to keep secrets.

Admission is free. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

