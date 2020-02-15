College Basketball in Brief: Shelton, DeBisschop lead NAU past Southern Utah

Shelton, DeBisschop lead Northern Arizona past Southern Utah 82-79

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored 26 points and Brooks DeBisschop scored a career-high 21 with 10 rebounds as Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 82-79 on Saturday night.

Shelton was 7-for-10 shooting and made all 10 free throws as NAU (14-10, 8-7 Big Sky Conference) made 9 of 10 in the last 1:08 to keep Southern Utah at bay.

Cameron Satterwhite added 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the line, where the Lumberjacks finished 27-of-30.

Andre Adams scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (14-11, 7-7). Cameron Oluyitan added 17 points and Dwayne Morgan 15.

Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 75-72 on Jan. 16. Northern Arizona matches up against Idaho on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah takes on Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday.

Lever’s 15 points lifts Grand Canyon past Chicago State 71-47

PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever posted 15 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Chicago State 71-47 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (12-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Mikey Dixon added 13 points, and Carlos Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Amir Gholizadeh had 18 points for the Cougars (4-23, 0-12). Chicago State has lost 17 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the nation.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Grand Canyon previously defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Jan. 16.

Grand Canyon matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.

Nnaji scores 21, grabs 11 boards as Arizona beats Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Zeke Nnaji scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arizona beat Stanford 69-60 on Saturday night.

Josh Green added 15 points for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12), who have won five of six to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings. Dylan Smith had 11 points.

Bryce Wills scored a career-high 25 for the Cardinal (16-9, 5-7), who have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Oscar da Silva, who sat out Thursday’s game with a head injury, scored 15 points in limited action.

The Wildcats never trailed, though it was close until the closing minutes. With da Silva playing about half the game, Arizona controlled the boards, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to Stanford’s three.

Arizona took a 10-point lead with 2:08 left in the first half and led 30-23 at halftime. Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer and Wills added a basket in the first 65 seconds of the second half to pull the Cardinal within two but they would get no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have owned Stanford over the past decade, winning their 20th straight against the Cardinal, the longest active streak between two teams in the Pac-12. Stanford’s last victory in the series was a home win 11 years ago (January 4, 2009). … Nnaji recorded his conference-leading 12th double-double, which also ties him for second on Arizona’s all-time single-season list for freshmen.

Stanford: The Cardinal opened the season 11-1 at home and have since lost three of their past four, with the lone win over nationally-ranked Oregon. Stanford was once 4-0 and alone in first place in the conference and is now in a seventh-place tie. … Tyrell Terry played with fellow Minnesota native Zeke Nnaji at the AAU level.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford: Plays at Washington on Thursday.