Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Chino Valley’s Rock, Evens crowned champions at state meet
Prep Wrestling

Chino Valley’s Colby Evens, right, celebrates after defeating Yuma’s Mario Bugarin for the 113-pound title during the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Chino Valley’s Colby Evens, right, celebrates after defeating Yuma’s Mario Bugarin for the 113-pound title during the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10:52 p.m.

Prescott places 19th, Bradshaw Mountain 24th

PRESCOTT VALLEY — It was a big weekend for Chino Valley wrestling as both Keller Rock and Colby Evens took first place at the AIA state meet to lead the Cougars to a third-place finish among all 49 Division III teams on Saturday.

Evens kicked things off in the 113-pound division after winning by decision over Canyon Del Oro’s Romelo Avalos in the semifinals. In the finals, Evens then met up with Mario Bugarin of Yuma where he outlasted him to become a state champion.

“It feels so good. I worked so hard for this and to hear that, it means the world to me,” Evens said. “It took grit, it took a lot of my team pushing me, it took my mom being there for me, it took everybody.”

by Aaron Valdez

Rock followed up in the 160-pound division to snag the Cougars’ second gold medal as he defeated Thunderbird’s Steven Dortch in the finals. The top-notch senior wrestler went undefeated all season for Chino Valley.

Other notable Cougar performances included Cody Jasper (138 lbs.), who went 4-2 during the meet to finish in fourth place, and Dakota McMains (170 lbs.), who went 3-3 to finish in sixth place. On the girls side, Trinity Tompkins also finished in sixth place.

PRESCOTT

The Badgers received solid outings from their trio of Colton Tomitz (132 lbs.), Lincoln Eby (145 lbs.) and Gentry Smith (152 lbs.). Tomitz placed the highest by going 4-1 and defeating Mingus’ Isaac McKean in the third-place match.

Lincoln Eby was fourth after compiling a 4-2 record and only coming up short against Deer Valley’s Nick Olson twice, with one of those times coming in the third-place match. Gentry Smith rounded things out by finishing in fifth place with a 4-2 record.

The Badgers took 19th out of the 49-team Division III field.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

For the Bears, Nick Foshee (160 lbs.) delivered the best performance as he placed fourth by going 3-2 and falling short to Coltin Hale of American Leadership–Ironwood in the third-place match. Mike Kelley also put up a respectable run, going 2-3 to finish in sixth place.

Bradshaw Mountain finished in 24th place in Division III.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

photo

Chino Valley wrestlers, left to right, Cody Jasper, Keller Rock, Colby Evens, Dakota McMains and Trinity Tompkins poses for a photo after placing at the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Kevin Giese/Courtesy)

photo

Prescott wrestling poses for a photo after finishing in 19th place out of 49 Division II teams at the state meet on Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Shawn Carbajal/Courtesy)

More like this story

Cougars lead quad-city teams after Day 1 of state meet
Rock, Evens lead Chino Valley to 6th place at Doc Wright Invite
Rock captures 170-pound title; Cougars place 12th at Mile High Challenge
Cougars emerge victorious at Sectionals, look ahead to state meet
Chino Valley’s Rock rallies to place 3rd

