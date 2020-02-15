'Cattle impacts on protected rivers in the Mogollon Highlands,' Tuesday, Feb. 18
Ninth of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.
The ninth class of this series will be presented by Joe Trudeau, Center for Biological Diversity who will discuss "Cattle impacts on protected rivers in the Mogollon Highlands" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
This workshop will explore balancing endangered species conservation with other uses of natural resources. Since 2017 the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has surveyed nearly 400 miles of streams on US Forest Service lands in the Verde and Upper Gila Watersheds in Arizona and New Mexico for the presence of livestock grazing. These streams, including the Verde, Gila, San Francisco, Blue, Fossil Creek and others, provide critical habitats for a number of threatened or endangered riparian and aquatic dependent species, such as yellow-billed cuckoo, southwestern willow flycatcher, narrow-headed gartersnake, and loach minnow. The CBD has documented livestock grazing on many of the surveyed river miles.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Unlicensed sober living home ‘house manager’ arrested for alleged drug sales; rifle seized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 12, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: