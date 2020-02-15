'Cattle impacts on protected rivers in the Mogollon Highlands,' Tuesday, Feb. 18

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.

The ninth class of this series will be presented by Joe Trudeau, Center for Biological Diversity who will discuss "Cattle impacts on protected rivers in the Mogollon Highlands" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

This workshop will explore balancing endangered species conservation with other uses of natural resources. Since 2017 the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has surveyed nearly 400 miles of streams on US Forest Service lands in the Verde and Upper Gila Watersheds in Arizona and New Mexico for the presence of livestock grazing. These streams, including the Verde, Gila, San Francisco, Blue, Fossil Creek and others, provide critical habitats for a number of threatened or endangered riparian and aquatic dependent species, such as yellow-billed cuckoo, southwestern willow flycatcher, narrow-headed gartersnake, and loach minnow. The CBD has documented livestock grazing on many of the surveyed river miles.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

