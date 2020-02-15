Bradshaw Mountain High gets thumbs up for programs and people

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting this past week was all about praise for devotion above duty, accomplishments to enhance student achievement and donor generosity.

Bradshaw Mountain High Principal Kort Miner reveled in sharing how his faculty has wrapped its arms around helping promote language arts scores by implementing writing across the curriculum. Language arts teachers are heading up a project that encourages other content teachers to require student writing, be it related to a lesson on Egyptian pyramids, geology or solving an algebraic equation. Part of that effort includes a system for grading those assignments, he noted.

Miner explained that the writing outside of English classes is not meant to be focused on perfect grammar or spelling, but rather a creative exercise to expand learning of those other subjects. The curriculum offers rubrics to assist with drafts and editing for argumentative and informational essays, he said.

“We want our writing scores to help students improve on their college readiness,” Miner explained.

Board members greeted this effort with enthusiasm.

“This is sure needed,” said Board Vice President Rich Adler. “And this is a great way to go about it.”

Governing Board President Ryan Gray shared his appreciation to Miner for setting up an all-day visit with faculty, staff and students at Bradshaw that showcased for him that there is “always someone to help (students) when there is a problem.”

He found staff to be a “close-knit” community with strong camaraderie with all sharing a similar belief in doing “the best for kids.”

Gray said he also was impressed with how polite and respectful students were to faculty and peers.

“It’s not a joke what you all do,” Gray concluded.

Superintendent Dan Streeter added he is “incredibly proud” of the “amazing” faculty and staff who have created a “dynamic culture” with a myriad of opportunities for all students.

“I’m proud to send my children to you each day,” Streeter said of his sons, Colin, a junior, and Cade, a freshman.

For celebrations of those who go above and beyond, Miner offered three honorees this month:

Math instructor Lindsey Buckle: She was heralded for offering her students “rigor, relevance and relationships.”

Buckle was described by her colleagues as an educator who has an “innate ability to push students to their fullest potential.”

“She consistently provides high-quality, engaging instruction that prepares her students to be successful participants within our community.”

Though Buckle became an educator later in her career, Miner said her teaching practices are “unparalleled and her exemplary performance in the classroom has earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students.”

Custodian Tony Libby: Libby is described as someone who “leads by example.”

He offers a positive outlook despite challenges and brings “pride to his work.” Staff often offers him pats on the back for his encouraging demeanor and willingness to build relationships while holding his crew accountable for their work.

Libby, too, devotes countless hours to the school’s wrestling program.

Volunteer Carmen Payne is a grandmother who for the last three months has spent more than once a week in the registrar’s office helping with all of the various paperwork and files that must be kept in order. She is “extremely welcoming” and has proved herself vital to the school operations.

Three teachers who received $500 mini-grants from the Yavapai County Education Foundation shared how they are using those dollars.

Bradshaw Mountain High teacher Nancy Vallely used her grant to purchase voice and text-activated Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) to assist with saving lives in a cardiac crisis; Beth Van Oss used her grant to assist students prepare a documentary with people of Spanish heritage in the community; and Lake Valley Elementary teacher Gaylee Chilicky used hers to buy sets of independent reading classroom books for her students.

In other business, the board entered into an agreement with The National Center for Youth Law for its FosterEd Initiative. The program offers services to assist children in foster care succeed in school.