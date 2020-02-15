Bears thwart Moon Valley 57-50 in state play-in round

PHOENIX — Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball pulled off somewhat of an upset in the state play-in round as the No. 22 Bears knocked off No. 11 Moon Valley 57-50 on Friday.

This was arguably the Bears’ best win this season as Moon Valley finished with a strong 17-9 overall record during the regular season. They now advance to the first round of state where they’ll face No. 1-ranked Peoria on Tuesday, Feb. 18, on the road.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.