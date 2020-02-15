OFFERS
Bears thwart Moon Valley 57-50 in state play-in round
Prep Boys Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain guard Carter John (2), guard Devon Banda (42) center Nathan Summit (33) celebrate after scoring a basket during a game against Prescott on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Prescott's dome gym. (Aaron Valdez)

Bradshaw Mountain guard Carter John (2), guard Devon Banda (42) center Nathan Summit (33) celebrate after scoring a basket during a game against Prescott on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Prescott's dome gym. (Aaron Valdez)

AARON VALDEZ, The Daily Courier | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10:37 p.m.

PHOENIX — Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball pulled off somewhat of an upset in the state play-in round as the No. 22 Bears knocked off No. 11 Moon Valley 57-50 on Friday.

This was arguably the Bears’ best win this season as Moon Valley finished with a strong 17-9 overall record during the regular season. They now advance to the first round of state where they’ll face No. 1-ranked Peoria on Tuesday, Feb. 18, on the road.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

