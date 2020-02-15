Barnes: Dividing or healing

Every morning while shaving I listen to the CNN channel. For some obscure reason, I feel obligated.

As I listen to both the Democrats and Republicans, one question inevitably keeps surfacing: “What does it profit us if we win the election, but lose our soul?”

Victor Frankel, a survivor of Auschwitz wrote, “Everything can be taken from one but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way — it is this spiritual freedom which cannot be taken away, and that makes life meaningful and purposeful.”

For the past month or so, there has been one dominating issue receiving the attention of our political leaders. Should the president be impeached?

Our elected officials were charged with responding to this question. Daily, I have been disturbed and disappointed by what I was hearing. With a couple of exceptions, I was ashamed at how politicians and their attorneys were communicating their beliefs and arguments.

But more recently, I have been listening to the Democratic candidates seeking support of members of their party, I am interested in the way they are going about obtaining our support.

One key element I listen for is an emphasis on healing as opposed to divisiveness. Are the promoters of a particular point of view focusing on the common good within community or are they primarily promoting their own self-interest? Is a candidate for public office using language that attempts to heal differences between citizens, or does she or he use mean-spirited words that cause pain and anguish for certain citizens?

I have no interest in attending rallies or meetings where hateful, offensive rhetoric is regarded as acceptable. I look for hate-free gatherings where people respect the dignity of each of us. People whose relentless pursuit of narrow, selfish goals that diminish human connectedness by trying to divide people into antagonistic opposing camps disturb me mightily.

Messages that encourage us to withdraw our passion and concern for certain “others” tend to be spiritually and morally bankrupt. So, I listen respectfully to candidates who identify with the struggles and needs of all citizens, especially those whose needs are most apparent. I abhor those who try to build walls between citizens or devalue the humanity of those who differ from them.

There is a great need in our world to heal our brokenness rather than exploit our differences. Let us support candidates for public office who, through their words and actions, promote community, not conflict.

One final thought: Can we stop labeling individuals and acknowledge that each of us is a complex human being? Identifying someone as a Democrat or Republican does not mean you understand who they are.

Let’s celebrate our differences and knock off using simplistic identifications.