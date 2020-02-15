OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Barnes: Dividing or healing

Dr. Ron Barnes

Dr. Ron Barnes

mugshot photo
By Dr. Ron Barnes
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 8:06 p.m.

Every morning while shaving I listen to the CNN channel. For some obscure reason, I feel obligated.

As I listen to both the Democrats and Republicans, one question inevitably keeps surfacing: “What does it profit us if we win the election, but lose our soul?”

Victor Frankel, a survivor of Auschwitz wrote, “Everything can be taken from one but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way — it is this spiritual freedom which cannot be taken away, and that makes life meaningful and purposeful.”

For the past month or so, there has been one dominating issue receiving the attention of our political leaders. Should the president be impeached?

Our elected officials were charged with responding to this question. Daily, I have been disturbed and disappointed by what I was hearing. With a couple of exceptions, I was ashamed at how politicians and their attorneys were communicating their beliefs and arguments.

But more recently, I have been listening to the Democratic candidates seeking support of members of their party, I am interested in the way they are going about obtaining our support.

One key element I listen for is an emphasis on healing as opposed to divisiveness. Are the promoters of a particular point of view focusing on the common good within community or are they primarily promoting their own self-interest? Is a candidate for public office using language that attempts to heal differences between citizens, or does she or he use mean-spirited words that cause pain and anguish for certain citizens?

I have no interest in attending rallies or meetings where hateful, offensive rhetoric is regarded as acceptable. I look for hate-free gatherings where people respect the dignity of each of us. People whose relentless pursuit of narrow, selfish goals that diminish human connectedness by trying to divide people into antagonistic opposing camps disturb me mightily.

Messages that encourage us to withdraw our passion and concern for certain “others” tend to be spiritually and morally bankrupt. So, I listen respectfully to candidates who identify with the struggles and needs of all citizens, especially those whose needs are most apparent. I abhor those who try to build walls between citizens or devalue the humanity of those who differ from them.

There is a great need in our world to heal our brokenness rather than exploit our differences. Let us support candidates for public office who, through their words and actions, promote community, not conflict.

One final thought: Can we stop labeling individuals and acknowledge that each of us is a complex human being? Identifying someone as a Democrat or Republican does not mean you understand who they are.

Let’s celebrate our differences and knock off using simplistic identifications.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Cantlon column
High-profile Iowa poll won't be released
Column: A word from a 'loving critic'
New rules for 2nd debate: No 1-word answers or show of hands
We should use our voting rights to fullest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries