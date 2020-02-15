2nd annual Craft Beer Crawl closes out Beer Week

The second annual Northern Arizona Craft Beer Crawl closed out Arizona Beer Week in Prescott on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“Anything locally made, I just am a big fan of,” Hawk & Hound Director of Sales and Events Vanessa Evans said. “Whether it’s beer, wine or clothes or whatever the case may be.”

The event featured Northern Arizona-based craft beers at 14 Prescott-area bars and breweries.