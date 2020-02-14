Police: Reported Civil War cannonball was actually a buoy
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The digging of a swimming pool revealed what could have been a dangerous discovery in South Carolina.
But, as news outlets report, the round object found by workers in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon was much less thrilling.
A reported Civil War cannonball turned out to be a wooden buoy, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The workers weren’t completely misguided by the solid object. A worker in Missouri discovered a cannonball lodged in a Kansas City area tree he that he was hired to take down last September. And, a Florida man digging a grave for his dog in his backyard found a rusty cannonball in January 2018.
Nonetheless, there were no major impacts to the wooden buoy discovery this week in Charleston. The police spokesman said there weren’t even road closures over the reportedly historic weapon.
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Unlicensed sober living home ‘house manager’ arrested for alleged drug sales; rifle seized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 12, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: