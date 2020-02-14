Obituary Notice: Howard Francis Roushey
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 8:12 p.m.
Howard Francis Roushey, age 93, was born August 15, 1926 in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and passed away on February 12, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
