Obituary Notice: Colleen Siler
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 8:11 p.m.
Colleen Siler, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born August 30th, 1936 in Stockton, California and passed away in her sleep, on February 6th, 2020. She was 83 years old.
