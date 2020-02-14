OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: We’re watching

Originally Published: February 14, 2020 8:22 p.m.

Editor:

With his NPR interview (and the after-meeting with reporter Mary Louise Kelly), U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo continues to provide comparisons to J. Von Ribbentrop, a cabinet-level post of nearly 90 years ago. A thoroughly unqualified bully, Mr. Von Ribbentrop was tried, sentenced, and executed in 1946. Who was he? He was the Foreign Minister who secured an agreement of a peaceful alliance between Russia and Germany in 1939, after which his country invaded Russia without warning in 1941. Oh, and he was appointed to the cabinet post of Foreign Minister by Adolf Hitler. History and the United States are watching, Secretary Pompeo....and taking notes.

Richard Slatin

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions
At odds on many fronts, US and Russia hope for better ties
U.S. sets deadline for Russia, warns it may quit nuclear pact
Pompeo nomination narrowly clears panel, goes to full Senate
Pompeo blasts Ukraine critics for 'silly gotcha game'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries