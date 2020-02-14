Letter: We’re watching

Editor:

With his NPR interview (and the after-meeting with reporter Mary Louise Kelly), U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo continues to provide comparisons to J. Von Ribbentrop, a cabinet-level post of nearly 90 years ago. A thoroughly unqualified bully, Mr. Von Ribbentrop was tried, sentenced, and executed in 1946. Who was he? He was the Foreign Minister who secured an agreement of a peaceful alliance between Russia and Germany in 1939, after which his country invaded Russia without warning in 1941. Oh, and he was appointed to the cabinet post of Foreign Minister by Adolf Hitler. History and the United States are watching, Secretary Pompeo....and taking notes.

Richard Slatin

Prescott Valley