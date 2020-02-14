Letter: Use water tool?

Editor:

Prescott city officials seem unwilling to tell Prescott citizens what the impact of their proposed water policies will be on our water supply.

Specifically, their controversial proposal to sell water outside city limits without annexation contains no calculations of how much the proposed policy would deplete our aquifer.

The city has paid Consultant Gary Woodard many thousands to develop a computer model of Prescott’s water supply and demand.

At his recent presentation I asked Mr. Woodard whether his model could forecast the impact of a proposed water policy on our aquifer. He said that is exactly what it is designed to do.

Yet the city seems to be avoiding the use of this powerful tool to provide estimates of the impact of their “water without annexation” proposal, a proposal that would almost certainly speed up the doubling of Prescott’s population.

I ask city officials: Are you not using the Woodard model because the consultant didn’t provide a useful model? Or, are you trying to keep citizens in the dark as you promote a developer-friendly, aquifer-depleting policy proposal?

Gordon Bond

Prescott