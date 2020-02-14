OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  45.0 weather icon
HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter submits resignation
Accepts position of superintendent in northwest Tucson

Humboldt Unified School District superintendent Dan Streeter takes a break from working and poses for a photo in his office on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Humboldt Unified School District superintendent Dan Streeter takes a break from working and poses for a photo in his office on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 10:06 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, February 14, 2020 11:04 AM

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version to show comments from Marana Unified School District Governing Board President Dan Post.

On Valentine’s Day, Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter announced his resignation as of July 1, 2020, after he was offered the position Thursday of superintendent of the Marana Unified School District located in northwest Tucson.

photo

The three local district superintendents: Left to right: Streeter; Joe Howard, superintendent of the Prescott Unified School District; John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Streeter, 43, has served as superintendent in HUSD for the past five years. Prior that, Streeter spent six years in the district as the principal at Bradshaw Mountain High School, district administrator and assistant superintendent.

The HUSD Governing Board will have a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School to accept Streeter’s resignation and begin the hiring process for a new superintendent.

Streeter was not immediately available for comment; however, this is Streeter’s message to staff delivered on Friday:

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that last night (Thursday, Feb. 13) the Marana Unified School District Governing Board approved my contract to serve as the next superintendent for the Marana community beginning July 1, 2020. The Marana Unified School District serves over 12,700 pre-K through 12th grade students in northwest Tucson. Like Humboldt, they are fortunate to have an impressive faculty, staff, and Governing Board committed to a vision focused on student achievement, innovation and culture.

"The decision to pursue this opportunity was not made without significant reflection. Eleven years ago, my family and I moved to this area to pursue an incredible opportunity to become a part of the Humboldt Unified School District. We made this decision not sure of what our future career paths may include and knowing that our children would experience their formative educational years within your care. I can say that looking back we have no regrets and an incredible amount of appreciation for each of you. Without question, this time has been the most rewarding, at times the most challenging, and without question the most memorable or our lives.

"Serving as the superintendent over these past five years has provided the opportunity to be part of an educational community focused on redefining, redesigning and reimagining education. This collaborative development of a strategic plan focusing on a system-wide vision of 21st century education has proven to be a fulfilling experience.

photo

Humboldt Unified School District superintendent Dan Streeter races in the 2018 Cactus Man triathlon in Tempe. (Dan Streeter/Courtesy)

"It has been a journey that I have enjoyed being on with each of you. The team of highly effective educators and leaders in HUSD share an uncompromising drive to ensure that every student is prepared for success in college, career and life. It is because of this that HUSD has experienced its success.

"I would not be as confident in my decision to pursue this unique opportunity if it were not for the exceptional team that is in place in HUSD. I have no doubt that the district will continue to move forward and uncover unprecedented opportunities for students. I have always been impressed with the incredible dedication and commitment of the professionals within HUSD. It is without question that the district’s best years lie ahead.

"It has been an honor to be a part of the Humboldt family and to serve alongside the leaders within our community. With optimism for the future, for both Humboldt and Marana, I thank you for your continued friendship and support.”

On Friday morning, Marana Unified School District Governing Board President Dan Post made the following statement:

“As board president l am looking forward to working with Dr. Streeter as we move the district forward to continued success. Our district takes great pride in our dedicated and professional service to the Marana community, and I am confident that Dr. Streeter will work hard on behalf of our students, families, staff, and community.”

Watch Prescott News Network and dCourier.com for more.

