Cougars lead quad-city teams after Day 1 of state meet

Bears sit in 73rd place, Badgers 84th heading into Day 2

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Over 150 schools gathered at the Findlay Toyota Center for the AIA state meet as Chino Valley, Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott looked to make their mark during Day 1 on Friday.

CHINO VALLEY

The Cougars qualified six wrestlers for the state meet, including Colby Evens (113 lbs), Cody Jasper (138 lbs), Matthew Davis (145 lbs), Keller Rock (160 lbs), Dakota McMains (170 lbs) and Cesar Ocampo (195 lbs). Rock was at it again as his two victories earned him a spot in the semifinals. This helped Chino Valley finish in 44th place on the day, which was the highest of all Division III, Section IV teams.

Evens also made it to the semifinals after defeating Andru Gomez of Salpointe Catholic and Landen Sanchez of Youngker. Jasper, Davis, McMains and Ocampo all went 1-1 and will try their hand in the consolation bracket on Saturday.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

The Bears fielded four wrestlers at the state meet, including Blake Huenemeyer (126 lbs), Nick Foshee (160 lbs), Mike Kelley (195 lbs) and Peyton Hines (285 lbs). Foshee and Kelley both went 2-0 and advance to the semifinals while Huenemeyer and Hines went 1-1 and will continue in the consolation bracket on Saturday.

Huenemeyer nearly pulled off a major upset after he was up 11-9 with 14 seconds left on No. 1-ranked Trey Trejo of Canyon Del Oro. However, Trejo conjured a miraculous comeback effort to even it up with two seconds left and ultimately took the match in overtime.

After Day 1, Bradshaw Mountain sits in 73rd place, which is sixth-best out of all Division III, Section IV teams.

PRESCOTT

The Badgers qualified five wrestlers for the state meet, including Colton Tomitz (132 lbs), Lincoln Eby (145 lbs), Gentry Smith (152 lbs), Koby Coates (160 lbs) and Landen Francis (182 lbs). Tomitz delivered the Badgers’ best performance by going 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Eby, Smith and Coates all went 1-1 and will go forth in the consolation bracket on Saturday. Francis battled tough against his opponents from Safford and Greenway, but he fell short in both matches, which ended his run in the tournament.

As a team, Prescott currently sits in 84th place.

UP NEXT

Day 2 of the state meet will resume Saturday at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.