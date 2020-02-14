Church News: Week of Feb. 15, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse: A Ministry of God's Love, Grace, and Power to Women/Men of All Ages, Feb. 15, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deborah Rice is our February speaker. She co-pastors with her husband, David, and is executive director of Eagles Wings.

Champions for Religious Liberty Event – Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz will provide information and instruction in how to better understand our temporal liberties. Call 928-772-8845 or 928-778-9122 for more information.

Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for Full Shabbat Yitro morning services on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Shabbat Yitro – Delegate, delegate, delegate are Yitro's words to tribal leaders as we at Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, will discuss come Shabbat morning, Feb. 15. Also phone discussions and consultations possible. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Join us at Unity of Prescott – Rev. Richard Rogers' message is "Ask to Receive." Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. at 145 S. Arizona. 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org. Youth ministry is at 11 a.m. in the Education Building, 141 S. Arizona. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

There's something for everyone at American Lutheran. Traditional worship at 8 & 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary; contemporary worship at 9 & 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Holy Communion will be served at all services. Pastor Jack Shannon brings the message at traditional services; Pastor Erich Sokoloski preaches at contemporary services.

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, clergy from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be imposing ashes at Yavapai Regional Medical Center West in the chapel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the courthouse plaza from 3 to 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to receive ashes.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Worship service Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. All are welcome. At 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19, Young@Heart’s guest speaker is from Highland Nature Center. Lunch provided for $5. Call 928-772-4135 to participate in a Blood Drive on March 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian Church presents Parents Night Out, Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the Children’s Center, 630 Park Ave. Bring your kids ages birth to 5th grade while you enjoy an evening out. For info or to reserve a spot, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536 ext. 114 or email aztrinitychildren@gmail.com.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, “Celebrates 150 years in 2020.” On Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. worship, Rev. Beth Rambikur will be preaching. She is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with degrees in Psychology and International Affairs. 928-778-1950.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. Worship Services, 9 and 11 a.m. This week's message: "Covenant of the Heart." Sunday School: Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10 a.m. New Adult Study class begins Monday, March 2, 10 a.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m., to observe the beginning of Lent.

Grounded in Abundant Care – Jesus alone gives growth, nourishes life, and fortifies us with the ability to speak unwavering truth. Worship with us Sundays 10 a.m. Fellowship at 11. "A Closer Look at the Lessons" for this day at 11:30 a.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

St. Paul's Anglican Church welcomes you! We are a "Tradition Anglican Church" located at 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m.; Wednesday Deacon's Mass: 9:30 a.m., followed by Evening Services at 5:30. The Rev. Fr. Jerry Ellington, Rector, 479-426-2091. "Come worship with us!"

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact cardio class, praising Jesus to Christian music. It's every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed! Need more information? Call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Jane's Hope – This is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be Saturday, March 15, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For information, email Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Celebrate Justice Sunday: Make Your Voice Heard! 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis asks are we making our voices heard in our community? What are the voices we must lift up? What can we learn from Ida B. Wells?

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome hurts, habits and hangups from the past, meets Thursdays at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week's discussion focuses on Hope. Come and discover where you are looking to find hope.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Lenten Schedule – Ash Wednesday Masses with distribution of ashes will be Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., 8:30, 12:15 p.m., 5:30, and a 7 p.m. Mass in Spanish. Starting Feb. 27, a 5:30 evening Mass will be Monday through Thursday evenings until April 2. All are welcome.

Ash Wednesday traditional worship services at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott – 928-445-4348, will be held Feb. 26 at noon and 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary, with confession, repentance, the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion. Pastor Erich Sokoloski will bring the special message.

Trinity Presbyterian Church – an Ash Wednesday service to observe the beginning of Lent will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott.

The Letters to the Seven Churches – The Book of Revelation speaks to us as powerfully as it spoke to Christians in the first century. This fascinating series continues Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come, learn with us! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children's Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Ignite Youth: Let’s grow together and learn how to ignite our faith and be believers on fire for Christ. Open to all youth ages sixth grade through age 18. Sundays at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kelsey Claire at 928-445-4536, ext. 110.