63-year-old man drives into oncoming traffic, hits 2 vehicles in Willow Creek Road collision
A 63-year-old man suffered unknown injuries after driving into oncoming traffic on Willow Creek Road in Prescott, sideswiping one vehicle while colliding with another Friday afternoon, according to Prescott Police.
At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, the 63-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Willow Creek Road and for an unknown reason, went left of the center lane just before the intersection at Black Dr. His Jeep sideswiped and almost collided head-on with a Toyota passenger vehicle driven by a 70-year-old female.
The Jeep continued northbound for about another 50 feet before hitting another vehicle, a Subaru station wagon driven by a 52-year-old male.
The drivers of the Toyota and Subaru were transported by ambulance to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
“On scene, the 63-year-old male Jeep driver was not able to talk with first responders and it is unknown at this time if there was a medical condition involved or if there was an impairment issue,” Prescott PD spokesperson Lt. Jon Brambila said in a statement.
Willow Creek Road was closed only for a short period of time while Prescott PD was on scene to investigate.
“The exact cause of this collision has not yet been determined, members of our Traffic Safety Section responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation,” Brambila said.
The name of the driver was not released, and no further information was available.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- Unlicensed sober living home ‘house manager’ arrested for alleged drug sales; rifle seized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: