Update: Child dies after Cornville Road collision

A five-year-old child who was involved in a vehicle collision on Cornville Road in Rimrock has died after being taken off of life support.

On Feb. 10, a woman driving in her 2012 Chevy Suburban hit a 2007 Ford F150 driven by a man from Rimrock. The child was in a normal seat instead of a child safety seat and was seriously injured in the crash.

The child was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

YCSO detectives are currently working with the collision team as the investigation moves forward.

The Sheriff’s Office has expressed its condolences to the family.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL POST

A child and the drivers of two vehicles were seriously injured in a collision Monday, Feb. 10, on Cornville Road.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, a 46-year-old woman from Rimrock drove the wrong way in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on East Cornville Road near Kimberly Way in Rimrock. This resulted in a head-on collision with a 2007 Ford F150 driven by a 37-year-old man from Rimrock driving in the west lane of Cornville Road.

A 5-year-old child in the Suburban - the daughter of that driver - was in a normal seat instead of a child seat and was seriously injured, according to a news release. Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles.

The child was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road at Page Springs Road and crossed over the center line several times. The Suburban driver thought she had fallen asleep and admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana. Deputies located evidence of drug use in her purse along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel.

The drivers' identities will be released upon documented confirmation. As of Tuesday morning, there have been no updates on the condition of those involved.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.