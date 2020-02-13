OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff K9 team nabs 136 pounds of marijuana, stolen gun on 2 traffic busts

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seized 84 pounds of marijuana during a K9 traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seized 84 pounds of marijuana during a K9 traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 1:37 p.m.

photo

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seized 52 pounds of marijuana, a pound of THC wax and a stolen handgun during a K9 traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

photo

Christian Hurtado was arrested on multiple drug charges and theft of a handgun after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

photo

Ruben Torres-Cruz was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

In two recent traffic stops, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) K9 team seized a total of 136 pounds of marijuana, according to a YCSO news release.

In the first case, a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a gray pick-up truck for several moving violations on east Interstate 40 (I-40) in the Ash Fork area around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

Driving was 23-year-old Christian Hurtado from Texas. In the passenger seat was Texas resident Ruben Torres-Cruz, 24.

While talking with the two men, the deputy could smell burnt marijuana inside the truck, the release states.

“Hurtado was detained outside the truck, denied the odor of marijuana and was very deceptive about his travel plans with Cruz,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release.

The deputy then returned to the truck and spoke with Cruz, who admitted they had been smoking marijuana, the release states. He opened the ashtray to expose burnt marijuana. Both denied there were any firearms in the truck.

A search of the truck revealed 52 1-lb food saver packages of marijuana dispersed between five pieces of luggage, the release states. Included was a food saver bag with 112 individual packages of cannabis wax (a concentrated form of marijuana) weighing nearly a pound.

Deputies also found two Glock handguns and confirmed one of them was stolen, the release states. Hurtado eventually admitted transporting the drugs with intent to sell and to possession of the stolen handgun which he bought “on the street.”

Based on a review of the current prices in Texas, the estimated street value of the marijuana and cannabis wax is about $359,000, YCSO reported.

Both suspects were booked on charges including transportation of marijuana for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of marijuana, transportation of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct. Hurtado was also charged with theft. They remain in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on $100,000 bonds.

84 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED

photo

Tyrel Lee Fann was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

In the second case, a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a dark-colored Kia SUV with California license plates after seeing it make an unsafe lane change on east I-40 in the Ash Fork area around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The driver and sole occupant was 35-year-old Tyrel Fann from New Mexico.

During the traffic stop, the deputy could readily smell the odor of fresh marijuana coming from the cargo area of the SUV, the release states.

“Fann was unusually nervous during the conversation and deceptive when questioned about his travel itinerary and the marijuana odor inside the SUV,” D’Evelyn said.

A search revealed a total of 84 pounds of marijuana generally separated into 1-lb packages inside trash bags.

Deputies also recovered $9,995 in cash between a travel bag and Fann’s Wallet. The cash was held as evidence based on Fann’s involvement in drug transportation and sales.

Fann was arrested and charged with transportation of marijuana for sale, possession/use of marijuana for sale, possession/use of marijuana, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

He was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and remains in-custody on a $40,000 bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries