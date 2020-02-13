Prescott Police to host Coffee with a K9

The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce its first-ever Coffee with a K9 scheduled for Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Espresso Barn, located at 1301 East Gurley St.

This will be an opportunity for our community to come out and meet K9 Officers and their partners from the Prescott Police Department and K9 teams from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They will be on hand to answer questions and allow everyone an opportunity to meet and interact with our K9 teams. There is no agenda, no planned speeches, just a chance for our community to meet the men and women of the Prescott Police Department K9 Unit and Deputy’s from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, ask questions, voice concerns, get to know each other and learn about the great work our K9’s do in our community.

T-shirts will be on sale for $20 and K9 patches for $5 at this event, and the proceeds will go directly to helping fund K9 unit equipment, training and other much-needed items.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.