OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Photo: Prescott golfer Carter Libis signs letter of intent to NAIA powerhouse Ottawa
Prep Golf

Prescott senior Carter Libis, bottom right, poses for a photo with his family after signing his letter of intent to play golf for Ottawa University on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the front lobby of Prescott High School. A transfer student from South Dakota, Libis broke school records for lowest score in 18 holes with a 66 and lowest score in nine holes with a 31. He also finished 11th overall at the state match, which was the best performance by a Badger since 1997. (Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)

Prescott senior Carter Libis, bottom right, poses for a photo with his family after signing his letter of intent to play golf for Ottawa University on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the front lobby of Prescott High School. A transfer student from South Dakota, Libis broke school records for lowest score in 18 holes with a 66 and lowest score in nine holes with a 31. He also finished 11th overall at the state match, which was the best performance by a Badger since 1997. (Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 11:41 p.m.

Prescott senior Carter Libis, bottom right, poses for a photo with his family after signing his letter of intent to play golf for Ottawa University on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the front lobby of Prescott High School. A transfer student from South Dakota, Libis broke school records for lowest score in 18 holes with a 66 and lowest score in nine holes with a 31. He also finished 11th overall at the state match, which was the best performance by a Badger since 1997.

(Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott boys get 8th in state, girls get 7th in play-in match
Preview: No. 10 Badgers poised to make waves in state match
Prescott teams trounce Bradshaw Mountain, Page
Badgers inch closer to state qualification
Bradshaw Mtn.’s Transier places 2nd at D-II state girls’ golf tourney

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries