Photo: Prescott golfer Carter Libis signs letter of intent to NAIA powerhouse Ottawa

Prescott senior Carter Libis, bottom right, poses for a photo with his family after signing his letter of intent to play golf for Ottawa University on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the front lobby of Prescott High School. A transfer student from South Dakota, Libis broke school records for lowest score in 18 holes with a 66 and lowest score in nine holes with a 31. He also finished 11th overall at the state match, which was the best performance by a Badger since 1997.

(Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)