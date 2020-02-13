Obituary Notice: Richard Lee Allen
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 10:11 p.m.
Richard Lee Allen, age 61 was born July 30, 1958 in Prescott Arizona and passed away on February 10, 2020 in Camp Verde Arizona.
Heritage Memory Mortuary is handled the arrangements.
