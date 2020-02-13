National tour of one-actor play, 'An Iliad' comes to Prescott, Monday, Feb. 17

A modern perspective on the ancient tale of gods and men. A powerful play about humankind’s incessant urge to warfare.

The Commonweal Theatre Company, the premier, professional, regional repertory theatre company of southeastern Minnesota, is touring its acclaimed one-actor production of "An Iliad" by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare to select sites nationally. The tour includes one performance at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

Tickets are $19.95 each. No reserved seats. Limited open seating. General admission only.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

