Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  41.0
Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Stanford 74-69
College Men's Basketball

Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) grabs a rebound over forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half of the team's game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) grabs a rebound over forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half of the team's game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

RICK EYMER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 11:35 p.m.

STANFORD, Calif. — Remy Martin scored 24 points, including a key layup in the final 32 seconds, helping Arizona State hold on for a 74-69 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.

Tyrell Terry matched his career-high with 24 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 5-6), who lost their sixth in seven games after opening conference play with a 4-0 mark.

Jaiden Delaire added 11 points for Stanford, which had beat the Sun Devils seven of their previous eight trips to Maples Pavilion.

The Cardinal shaved nine points off a 13-point deficit to draw within 50-46 with 13:33 remaining to play but Arizona State came back to open an 11-point advantage with just over five minutes left.

Terry instigated a run that brought Stanford within 68-65 going into the final minute but two costly turnovers stalled the comeback bid.

Arizona State shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field in the first half and led by as many as 14 points before Stanford (50%, 11 of 22) cut the lead in half.

Terry stole the ball with 13 seconds left in the half and hit a layup to bring the Cardinal within 36-29 entering the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Martin, who became the sixth player to score at least 20 points against Stanford, jumped two spots to 24th on the Sun Devils all-time scoring list. … Verge Jr. continues his recent scoring spree. The junior guard is averaging about 17 points over his past six games. He averaged 6.2 in his previous five games.

Stanford: Leading scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva was unavailable because of a head injury sustained against Colorado. He ranks 10th in scoring in the Pac-12 and his 60.2% shooting is among the top 25 in the nation.Terry scored 20 or more points for the eight time and has reached double figures in scoring in all but one of his 23 games.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Plays at California on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

