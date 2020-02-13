Join the Prescott POPS for 'Love & Laughter,' Feb. 16

Join Maestro Joseph Place and the Prescott POPS for its final concert of the season, "Love & Laughter" at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The POPS draws on its musical versatility to underscore the mood of Valentine’s Day celebrants with the lively "Humoresque" by Antonin Dvorak, and Martini’s "Plasird’Amour" to be countered by the sultry sounds of "My Funny Valentine" plus some old and new favorites.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com/Online/default.asp.

