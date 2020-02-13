Join the Prescott POPS for 'Love & Laughter,' Feb. 16
Join Maestro Joseph Place and the Prescott POPS for its final concert of the season, "Love & Laughter" at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The POPS draws on its musical versatility to underscore the mood of Valentine’s Day celebrants with the lively "Humoresque" by Antonin Dvorak, and Martini’s "Plasird’Amour" to be countered by the sultry sounds of "My Funny Valentine" plus some old and new favorites.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com/Online/default.asp.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- Unlicensed sober living home ‘house manager’ arrested for alleged drug sales; rifle seized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: