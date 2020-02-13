At a Glance: Experience the one-man play ‘An Iliad’

Experience the one-man play ‘An Iliad’

The one-actor production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad,” is coming to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Monday, Feb. 17, presented by the Commonweal Theatre Company. First produced in 2010, “An Iliad” is an intimate retelling of the ancient Homeric epic “The Iliad” from the perspective of one participant with minimal stagecraft. It stars Ben Gorman who portrays “the Poet,” an unnamed bard who unfolds the ancient poem and colors with it with his personal anecdotes and descriptions to give it intimacy and depth.

The show is at 6:30 p.m. in the third-floor Crystal Hall Ballroom. Tickets are $$19.95, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

See an AZ Humanities lecture on the arts

Dr. Jay Craváth, Ph.D, a composer, writer and scholar in the field of music and indigenous studies, will be on hand for an AZ Humanities Lecture at the Prescott Public Library Sunday, Feb. 16, called “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona.”

The 2 p.m. talk will feature stories and music of a time when performing live was the only way to enjoy the arts. In pioneer Arizona, one of the best places to experience the performing arts were in the mining towns and from the early popular music of ragtime and minstrelsy during the forming of these communities, evolved orchestras, opera and glee clubs.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Check out the next Star Talk

Dr. Noel Richardson, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will be on hand at the Prescott Public Library Friday, Feb. 20, for the next Star Talk titled “Understanding the Biggest Stars with the Smallest Satellites and Telescopes.”

Stars more massive than the sun are rare in number but important for several processes across the universe and one property that makes many of these objects so interesting is that massive stars almost always form in binary pairs. The 6 p.m. event will see Richardson review how massive starts are thought to emerge with each other, interact in close systems and how they lose mass into space.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Share at AZ Wordsmith’s Open Mic Night

Step up to the microphone at Arizona Wordsmith’s Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third-floor Sundance Room.

An opportunity for prose writers to be heard and make their stories come alive, writers of fiction, nonfiction and memoir are invited to share their original work. Reading time is limited to 10 minutes and names will be drawn to determine the order and number of readers. There will be no poetry or music. Readings will go for one hour followed by time for meeting and greeting. Admission is $5 at the door. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, email writers@azwordsmith.org.