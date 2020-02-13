Deer stranded on ice makes manages to swim across river
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deer stranded on a chunk of ice on a river that caused bystanders a lot of anxiety made it across the water, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Tuesday.
Col. Kevin Jordan said an officer saw deer tracks coming out of the Sugar River onto the bank in Claremont early Tuesday.
“I don’t think people are aware that deer are pretty good swimmers,” Jordan said.
For hours Monday, passers-by watched the deer sitting on the ice. People wondered if she could be rescued. Stephen Morse, of Unity, arrived at the river Monday afternoon with yellow rope and gloves.
“I’m willing to lend a helping hand any way I can,” he told the Valley News. “But it doesn’t look like I can do anything.”
Jordan said a rescue attempt was risky. It could stress out the deer. An attempt to tranquilize it might startle her.
“She’ll jump in the water, and we’ll lose her,” he said.
Officers decided to wait the situation out, hoping that with the cover of night and fewer people around, the deer would feel safe enough to swim out on her own.
As for how the deer got on the ice, Jordan said she likely was pursued, probably by coyotes.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- Unlicensed sober living home ‘house manager’ arrested for alleged drug sales; rifle seized
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: