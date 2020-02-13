OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: A warning about blood clots

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 9:29 p.m.

Dear Annie: Last year, I lost my dad. He had stage IV cancer, but that’s not what killed him. In fact, after his first few months of chemotherapy, a scan showed that the cancer was mostly gone. Then, a few weeks later, he died suddenly in his sleep. We declined to do an autopsy, but from talking to doctors it seems that there’s a good chance it was a blood clot.

I have since learned that there is a strong association between cancer and blood clots, and I felt compelled to write here and share some information.

Both chemotherapy and cancer increase the risk of blood clots. The CDC reports that blood clots are the second-leading cause of death among people with cancer. According to the National Blood Clot Alliance, blood clots affect 900,000 people every year in the U.S., and 1 in 5 blood clots are related to cancer and cancer treatment. NBCA notes that the risk of a dangerous blood clot “is greatest in the first few months after a cancer diagnosis.” The more advanced a cancer is, the higher the risk of blood clots. Other risk factors include personal or family history of blood clots, hospitalization, bone fractures, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, smoking and traveling for more than four hours.

Symptoms of a blood clot include:

Swelling, pain or tenderness in the arms or legs.

Skin that on the arms or legs that is discolored and/or warm to the touch.

Difficulty breathing.

Chest pain that intensifies with a deep breath.

Faster than normal or irregular heartbeat.

Although blood clots can be deadly if left unchecked, they are preventable and treatable. I encourage anyone undergoing treatment for cancer to talk to their doctor about their risk for blood clots. More details are available at stoptheclot.org. — Missing My Dad

Dear Missing: I am so sorry for your loss, and I’m happy to print this potentially life-saving information here.

Dear Annie: Growing up, I was always in and out of foster homes. Today, my parents and siblings are not there for me or my children. But my husband and his family have been wonderful to my children and me. They’re not even like in-laws at all; I see them more like my real family than anything else.

My parents never get my kids anything for Christmas, not even a card, yet they give all my nieces and nephews gifts (including, this past year, new iPhones). My children are older now and are used to it. They don’t really mind it. But I can’t seem to get over the fact that my parents expect us to reach out to them when they don’t reciprocate. If I approach my parents to talk about this subject, they turn it around and make us the bad guys. I just don’t know what to do anymore. I always come to extended family outings just to keep the peace. We distance ourselves aside from those events. I’m so hurt by their ways. What to do? — Sad Adult Daughter

Dear Sad: First, internalize the following: Your parents’ cold behavior is not a reflection on you. And it doesn’t mean that they don’t love you. It simply means that they have some severe limitations that make it impossible to have the type of relationship you’d wish to have with them.

I suggest attending counseling to help you establish some healthy boundaries. You might also find solace in reading “Toxic Parents: Overcoming Their Hurtful Legacy and Reclaiming Your Life” by Susan Forward, a defining work on the subject of toxic parents.

It is remarkable how you have thrived despite your parents’ shortcomings. You have developed deep, loving relationships with your husband, children and in-laws. They are your real family, in the most meaningful sense.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

To Your Good Health: Anticoagulation therapy length depends on clot
Roach: Thrombocythemia is too many clotting cells in the blood
To Your Good Health: Usual leg swelling protocol applies to chronic DVT symptom
Dear Annie: I give so much more than I get
Dear Annie: Feeling left out when siblings get together but leave me out

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries