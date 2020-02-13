OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

D-backs pitcher Leake has fracture on non-throwing wrist
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mike Leake adjusts his cap after giving up a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a game, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mike Leake adjusts his cap after giving up a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a game, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 11:27 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE — Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake has a fracture on his non-throwing wrist but still hopes to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The 32-year-old Leake had an MRI on Wednesday and he said it revealed an old fracture that was aggravated by a fall while he was chasing his dog.

He had a small brace on his left wrist Thursday and said that “hopefully two weeks (of inactivity) can make it feel normal, it won’t be full strength, but we’ll do our best to heal the bone.” The righty can still do his throwing, but will get the ball out of a bucket instead of playing catch.

“The plan is still to try and be ready for Game 1,” Leake said.

Leake is expected to be a part of the Diamondbacks’ deep rotation that includes the newly acquired Madison Bumgarner and holdovers Robbie Ray, Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver. He had a 12-11 record with a 4.29 ERA last season, splitting time between the Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks after being traded midseason.

Leake is in the final year of an $80 million, five-year deal. He’s won 105 career games and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

D-backs acquire right-hander Mike Leake from Mariners
Meeting MadBum: D-backs relish big left-hander’s presence
Mike Leake earns first win with Diamondbacks, beats Giants
Lorenzen's pinch-hit double lifts Reds over D-backs 4-3
Diamondbacks bounce back with 5-4 win over Marlins

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries