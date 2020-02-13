Community barn dance March 13 kicks off Town of Chino Valley’s 50th anniversary
The Town of Chino Valley is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration season with a barn dance and community party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to a news release from Information Officer Matt Santos.
Held in the gym at Del Rio Elementary School, the event will have music, dancing, a photo booth, costume contest and more.
“This is an all-ages, family fun event, so come in your best Old West 1970s or 1980s attire for a chance to go home with various donated prizes, including the recently published Town of Chino Valley souvenir book, “Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of the town,” the release states.
Del Rio Elementary School is located at 1036 N. Road 1 West. For more information, or to participate by donating prizes or gift certificates, email 50th@chinoaz.net.
Copies of the book are currently available for $30 by contacting town hall at 928-636-2646, the Chino Valley Public Library at 928-636-2687 or the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.
The 50th anniversary celebration will include additional events throughout the coming months and culminate with the town’s annual Territorial Days Parade on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.
