OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community barn dance March 13 kicks off Town of Chino Valley’s 50th anniversary

Town Council member Mike Best shows off a copy of "Chino Valley, Where Arizona Began" at a recent Town Council Meeting. The book commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Towns incorporation in Sept. 1970. Best serves as the 50th Anniversary Committee co-char along with fellow council member Jack Miller, and also served on the books Editorial Committee. (Courtesy)

Town Council member Mike Best shows off a copy of "Chino Valley, Where Arizona Began" at a recent Town Council Meeting. The book commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Towns incorporation in Sept. 1970. Best serves as the 50th Anniversary Committee co-char along with fellow council member Jack Miller, and also served on the books Editorial Committee. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 8:20 p.m.

photo

The Town of Chino Valley is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration season with a barn dance and community party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to a news release from Information Officer Matt Santos.

Held in the gym at Del Rio Elementary School, the event will have music, dancing, a photo booth, costume contest and more.

“This is an all-ages, family fun event, so come in your best Old West 1970s or 1980s attire for a chance to go home with various donated prizes, including the recently published Town of Chino Valley souvenir book, “Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of the town,” the release states.

Del Rio Elementary School is located at 1036 N. Road 1 West. For more information, or to participate by donating prizes or gift certificates, email 50th@chinoaz.net.

Copies of the book are currently available for $30 by contacting town hall at 928-636-2646, the Chino Valley Public Library at 928-636-2687 or the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.

The 50th anniversary celebration will include additional events throughout the coming months and culminate with the town’s annual Territorial Days Parade on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley celebrates Territorial Days, Aug. 31
Williams: Help Chino Valley celebrate its 50th anniversary party
Town ushers in 50th anniversary year with Territorial Days
Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with cops is Sept. 26
Councilman Best talks 50th anniversary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries