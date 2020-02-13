Community barn dance March 13 kicks off Town of Chino Valley’s 50th anniversary

The Town of Chino Valley is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration season with a barn dance and community party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to a news release from Information Officer Matt Santos.

Held in the gym at Del Rio Elementary School, the event will have music, dancing, a photo booth, costume contest and more.

“This is an all-ages, family fun event, so come in your best Old West 1970s or 1980s attire for a chance to go home with various donated prizes, including the recently published Town of Chino Valley souvenir book, “Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of the town,” the release states.

Del Rio Elementary School is located at 1036 N. Road 1 West. For more information, or to participate by donating prizes or gift certificates, email 50th@chinoaz.net.

Copies of the book are currently available for $30 by contacting town hall at 928-636-2646, the Chino Valley Public Library at 928-636-2687 or the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.

The 50th anniversary celebration will include additional events throughout the coming months and culminate with the town’s annual Territorial Days Parade on Saturday, Sept. 5.

