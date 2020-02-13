OFFERS
Close out Beer Week with second annual Northern Arizona Craft Beer Crawl

Cate Wilson, Mickey Sarkett and Emilie Wilson enjoy some brews in The Raven Cafe during the first ever Northern Arizona Craft Beer Crawl Saturday, Feb. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 3:51 p.m.

photo

Granite Mountain Brewery (Courtesy)

Closing out Arizona Beer Week in Prescott is the second annual Northern Arizona Craft Beer Crawl, featuring Northern Arizona-based craft beers at 14 local bars and breweries.

Last year, organizers were testing the waters because they weren’t sure what the response would be for this type of event because it is a niche interest group, said Hawk & Hound Director of Sales and Events Vanessa Evans. Instead of being a typical beer crawl where participants just go and drink whatever they want, this one has a focus on craft beer, Evans said.

“It’s about appreciating Northern Arizona craft beer specifically, so nothing from the Phoenix area is showcased,” she said. “I think people really liked that, that it was celebrating Northern Arizona.

They hoped to get 100 people and wound up attracting three times that amount, Evans said. This year, the hope is to get at least 400, and it would be great to double last year’s turnout and have 600 people, she said.

What worked well for last year was not requiring people to get a stamp at each location, Evans said. Instead, they checked in at the Barley Hound, got a map to show which places were participating and were under no pressure to rush through each place, she said. Participants also received pretzel necklaces, which were a huge hit and are returning, Evans said. Beanies were given out as well but because more tickets were sold than anticipated, they ran out, she said. This year, the Beanie will be given with the first 400 tickets sold.

photo

Lonesome Valley Brewing (Courtesy)

General admission for the second annual Northern Arizona Craft Beer Crawl on Saturday, Feb. 15, is $20 in advance and $30 the day of and includes an eight-ounce commemorative sampler cup, an exclusive price of $2 per beer at each participating location, the pretzel necklace and the commemorative beanie with the logo and year if it’s one of the first 400 tickets. It starts at 11 a.m.

Admission for the VIP experience is $80 and includes the above as well as a beer pairing dinner Friday evening Feb. 14, in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor from 6 to 9 p.m. and a post crawl feast from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Barley Hound Saturday evening. Tickets for the VIP experience are only available in advance.

Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/naz-craft-beer-crawl-2020-tickets-88560905051.

Participating locations and the drinks they are featuring this year are The Barley Hound (Lazy G Brewhouse), 234 S. Cortez St., Montezuma Tavern (Mother Road Brewing Co.), 214 S. Montezuma St., Back Alley Wine Bar (Stoic Cider), 156 S. Montezuma St., Jersey Lilly Saloon (Grand Canyon Brewing), 116 S. Montezuma St., Rosa’s Pizzeria (Oak Creek Brewery), 330 W. Gurley St., Gurley St. Grill (Mudshark Brewery), 230 W. Gurley St., Prescott Public House (THAT Brewery), 218 W. Gurley St., Prescott Brewing Company, 130 W. Gurley St., Superstition Meadery, 120 W. Gurley St., Lyzzard’s Lounge (Dark Sky Brewing Co.), 120 N. Cortez St., The Office Cantina (Lumberyard Brewing Co.), 128 N. Cortez St., Raven Café (Wanderlust Brewing Co and several Northern Arizona Breweries), 142 N. Cortez St., Murphy’s (College Street Brewhouse), 201 N. Cortez St., and Granite Mountain Brewing, 123 N. Cortez St.

Since the Northern Arizona Beer Crawl is a straightforward event without too many moving pieces, Evans said she enjoys being able to see everyone else get to have a good time. The locals get to enjoy being downtown and possibly checking out a new bar, such as the recently opened Montezuma Tavern, and people coming from out of town get to discover how cool Prescott is, she said. They all get to appreciate locally made craft beer as well, Evans said.

“Anything locally made, I just am a big fan of,” she said. “Whether it’s beer, wine or clothes or whatever the case may be.”

For more information about the second annual Northern Arizona Beer Crawl, email Evans at vanessa@viviligroup.com.

