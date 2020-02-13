Attend an AZ Humanities Lecture: 'Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona,' Feb. 16
Explore the arts in mining towns with an Arizona Humanities Lecture titled “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona” at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Dr. Jay Craváth, Ph.D, a composer, writer and scholar in the field of music and Indigenous studies, will feature stories and music of a time when performing live was the only way to enjoy the arts.
In pioneer Arizona, among the best places to experience the performing arts were in the mining towns. From the early popular music of ragtime during the forming of these communities, evolved orchestras, opera and glee clubs—all in hamlets like Tombstone.
Admission is free. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: