Attend an AZ Humanities Lecture: 'Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona,' Feb. 16

Explore the arts in mining towns with an Arizona Humanities Lecture titled “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona” at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Dr. Jay Craváth, Ph.D, a composer, writer and scholar in the field of music and Indigenous studies, will feature stories and music of a time when performing live was the only way to enjoy the arts.

In pioneer Arizona, among the best places to experience the performing arts were in the mining towns. From the early popular music of ragtime during the forming of these communities, evolved orchestras, opera and glee clubs—all in hamlets like Tombstone.

Admission is free. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info.

