Athlete Q&A: Daniel Martinez, Chino Valley Cougars

Daniel Martinez

School: Chino Valley High School

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Sport: Basketball

From: Chino Valley

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Growing up, it was definitely Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was one of the big reasons why I wear No. 24 today and I just pictured my game a lot after him.

2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?

-Kobe Bryant against the Suns, Western Conference Finals. Turn-around, I think it was over his left shoulder, fade away for the game, buzzer-beater. That was probably my favorite moment even though he beat my Suns.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-Pre-game, my teammate Thomas Bartels, me and him go over to my house before every single home game and we eat a meal that my mom prepped every single game day.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-Instagram just because it’s so easy to find meme pages. I love memes.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-‘Zach & Cody’ and ‘Drake & Josh.’ I could watch those endlessly. I don’t know. They’re just amazing shows.

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-I mean if it’s just plain cheese and pineapple, heck no. But like Hawaiian pizza, that’s good. Pineapple belongs on Hawaiian pizza.

7) What’s your favorite food?

-My mom’s green enchiladas

8) What’s the best thing about living in Chino Valley?

-The best thing is probably how small it is and how close you can get with everybody. Most of my teammates over here, I’ve been friends with since kindergarten.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Probably to Mexico to see my grandparents. I haven’t seen them in a long time.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-Playing NBA2K and just sitting back and relaxing. I’m a little bit of a gamer