Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Yavapai College District board wants voters’ OK to fill seat
County School Superintendent Carter agrees with board’s decision

The Yavapai College District Governing Board, starting third from left at the dais, includes board members Paul Chevalier, Ray Sigafoos, Steve Irwin and Dr. Patricia McCarver, as well as Board Chairwoman Deb McCasland, far right. Irwin is vacating his District 5 seat after March 31 to run for a seat on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. His term on the college’s board would have expired at the end of 2020. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 10:21 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:53 PM

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter on Wednesday night, Feb. 12, agreed to the Yavapai College District Governing Board’s Feb. 11 decision to keep District 5 board member Steve Irwin’s seat vacant until the November election after Irwin resigns on April 1.

In a 3-1 vote with Irwin abstaining at the Prescott campus’ Stone House, the five-member board agreed to a resolution calling for voters to choose who they would want to fill Irwin’s seat.

Irwin said he is leaving the board to run for a seat on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. His college-board seat was set to expire in December.

Irwin’s college district encompasses Prescott Valley, Diamond Valley and portions of Prescott.

“I love the college; it’s a great benefit for the community,” Irwin said.

IN THE VOTERS’ HANDS

Carter said in a news release on Feb. 12 that he had received Irwin’s resignation.

“We appreciate Mr. Irwin’s service to Yavapai College and the community,” Carter added.

Under normal circumstances, Carter would have posted Irwin’s position and gone through an appointment process using a committee of citizens from District 5 to complete his term through Dec. 31. The District 5 voters, in the 2020 election cycle, would have then elected a person to serve a new term starting on Jan, 1, 2021.

“As has been the tradition for decades, the County School Superintendent would ‘hold vacant’ any position for which the appointment process had not started, if the resignation occurred after the first date on which candidates may pull a packet and begin the process of running for the seat,” Carter’s news release states. “That date this year is March 16, 2020.”

Carter stated in the release that he had “no valid reason not to support the resolution offered by the Yavapai College Governing Board.” Under Arizona Revised Statute 15-1441(E), Carter will appoint the person who wins the board seat in the 2020 election “to serve the remainder of the unexpired term through December 31, 2020, for Mr. Irwin’s vacancy, and that person shall then also serve the term starting January 1, 2021, for which that person was elected.”

Proponents of the Feb. 11 resolution, including board chairwoman Deb McCasland and board members Paul Chevalier and Patricia McCarver, said that they can come to a consensus on board votes without Irwin come April.

The board’s most important vote will be cast on the college’s annual budget, which the board will finalize this spring, either in April or May.

“We should go with what Mr. Carter suggests,” Chevalier said Feb. 11 regarding filling the board vacancy. “Three people are considering running for the seat, and we don’t want to give an edge to someone [by making an interim pick]. We do not want to do this unless we absolutely need this person. The four of us can work well together. I suspect we will manage to approve the budget.”

CONSENSUS POSSIBLE?

The college’s budget process started in January, and the board hears five or six presentations on different aspects of the budget over the course of the winter and into early spring. If a 2-2 vote were to occur with the budget, board members could make concessions in efforts to achieve a 3-1 or a 4-0 vote.

In the final analysis regarding the budget, McCasland said she has only the college’s interests at heart, whether it’s the students that the college serves in Prescott, the Verde Valley, the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Prescott, Chino Valley, Prescott Valley or Sedona.

Constituents of McCasland consist of a mixed bag of communities, such as Humboldt, Mayer, Prescott Country Club, StoneRidge, Camp Verde and Cordes Lakes.

“We will work together as a team for the betterment of the college,” McCasland added.

Said Chevalier, “I would never go with a split vote. If I didn’t get my point of view, I would try for consensus for the good of the college.”

Proponents of keeping the board seat vacant until November added that the board “goes dark” outside of the academic year, in June, July and August; months when the board does not meet to make decisions.

Despite the other board members’ confidence in agreeing on important matters, board member Ray Sigafoos, who tallied the lone “no” vote on Feb. 11, said he could envision the board struggling to reach consensus without Irwin – although he appreciated Chevalier’s comments.

Sigafoos said the board has become politicized in recent years, as the interests of the Prescott campus and the Verde Valley campus have diverged. Sigafoos represents constituents on the Prescott side of Mingus Mountain. “We probably will get some controversy on a less-than-unanimous vote,” he added.

