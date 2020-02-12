Valentine Dance Party & Chocolate Exchange, Feb. 14

Shuffle over to the Adult Center of Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, for a Valentine Dance Party with Chad and Marie Burson.

The event includes a rumba dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. and then the dance itself from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be a chocolate exchange, so bring your favorite to share.

Admission is $10. The Adult Center of Prescott is located at 1280 E. Rosser St.

For more information, visit adultcenter.org or call 928-778-3000.

