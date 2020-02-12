Obituary Notice: Leon M. Holz
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 9:21 p.m.
Leon M. Holz, age 61, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
