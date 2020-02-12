Mayer makes playoffs for 1st time in 31 years
Prep Girls Basketball
Wildcats earn No. 15 seed, set for road game vs. No. 2 Rock Point
MAYER — A major playoff dry spell for Mayer girls basketball has finally been lifted as the Wildcats qualified for the 1A state playoffs for the first time in over three decades.
The Wildcats finished the regular season with a solid 14-14 overall record and a regional tournament record of 11-9. Their efforts this season garnered them a No. 15 spot in the AIA 1A Rankings, which is good enough for a playoff berth as only the top-16 teams qualify.
Standout players for the Wildcats include sophomore Abbigail Colquitt, who averaged nine points per game and a whopping 18.4 rebounds per game. As a result, she led the entire state (1A-6A conferences) in total rebounds with 478 and grabbed a school-record 31 rebounds in a game against Williams on Jan. 18. Colquitt was voted as a 1A All-Central Region First teamer.
Belen Vega (1A All-Central Region Second Team) and Briana May (1A All-Central Region Honorable Mention) were also integral pieces to the Wildcats’ success. Vega logged in 8.1 points, 3.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game while May recorded 6.7 points, 1.5 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
“It’s exciting. It’s something that most these girls have worked hard for two or three years now,” Mayer head coach Nick Colquitt said. “We put in a lot of time during the summer and even pushing harder during the season.”
Finalized brackets were released Wednesday and Mayer will travel to No. 2-ranked Rock Point for the play-in round of the state championship, which will be on Friday, Feb. 14. From the quarterfinals and on, all games will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: