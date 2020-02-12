OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man pleads guilty to terrorism after Hoover Dam barricade

Matthew Phillip Wright (Mohave County Jail)

Matthew Phillip Wright (Mohave County Jail)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 1:38 p.m.

KINGMAN — A man who blocked a bridge near the Hoover Dam with a homemade armored vehicle in 2018 has pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat.

Matthew Wright, 32, of Henderson, Nevada, pleaded guilty to the terrorism charge and two other felony crimes, including aggravated assault and fleeing from law enforcement as part of a plea agreement Feb. 4, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Wright faces less than a decade in prison compared to a potential life sentence, prosecutors said.

He was initially charged with felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, prosecutors said.

Wright blocked traffic by parking his vehicle across lanes on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above the Colorado River in June 2018, authorities said. He surrendered to authorities on the Arizona side of the bridge after a 90-minute barricade situation that stopped traffic on the main highway between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Police said they later discovered two assault-style rifles, two handguns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

In a letter from jail explaining he was motivated by patriotism, Wright used the phrase “for where we go one, we go all," at the end of the letter. The phrase is used on message boards in the QAnon community, authorities said. QAnon conspiracy theories center around a supposed government insider who adherents believe is spooning out vital revelations using cryptic language and signs.

Wright sent another letter to President Donald Trump that seemed to apologize for his actions, authorities said.

Wright's attorney Michael Denea declined to comment on the case until his client was sentenced.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 4.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries