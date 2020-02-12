'The Literary Southwest – An evening with Craig Johnson.' Feb. 14
The Hassayampa Institute presents the Literary Southwest: Readings and Conversations with the Finest Writers in the West and Beyond, Spring 2020 sessions.
This event features Craig Johnson, a New York Times bestselling author of the mystery series featuring Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire at Yavapai College, Library Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, visit yc.edu/literarysw.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: