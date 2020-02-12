'The Literary Southwest – An evening with Craig Johnson.' Feb. 14

The Hassayampa Institute presents the Literary Southwest: Readings and Conversations with the Finest Writers in the West and Beyond, Spring 2020 sessions.

This event features Craig Johnson, a New York Times bestselling author of the mystery series featuring Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire at Yavapai College, Library Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, visit yc.edu/literarysw.

