Letter: Rough roads
Editor:
I’m voicing concern over the rough shape of SR 69 that runs through Prescott Valley. I am amazed that such a major artery through our valley is so poorly tended. I feel that accidents will be on the rise as I know I have real difficulty finding lane markings and I am sure they are many other tax payers struggling with the same safety concerns. After dark, the lanes markings are barely visible, even with good weather conditions. The lane indicators have no reflective qualities either! Added to that, the rough road and existing patches, only heighten the dangerous possibilities. It is my understanding that this thoroughfare is under ADOT’s jurisdiction. Is this issue on the docket for improvement? How long may we have to wait and how many accidents may occur before we have these improvements?? Any information on this safety issue will be appreciated, PLEASE.
Sharon Showalter
Dewey
