Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Letter: The buck stops here

Originally Published: February 12, 2020 8:52 p.m.

Editor:

Returning home around noon yesterday (Sunday), revealed a dead deer in the driveway. No problem I thought, I’ll make a few calls to the city and see who takes care of dead animals.

First call to Animal Control was greeted with a robo message saying to call a certain phone number which happened to be the police administrative number. First the nice lady referred me to the Kingman Fish and Game, second call she referred me to the Phoenix Fish and Game, both of which declined to pick up a dead deer. City Hotline, City Manager, Switchboard, Mayor’s Office, and Public Works all had recorded messages telling me their offices were closed and to call back on Monday. Couldn’t reach a live person at the zoo either. I took it to the forest myself.

John Shebek

Prescott

