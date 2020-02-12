Get creative at a 'Card Making Workshop,' Feb. 14
Come and get creative at a "Card Making Workshop" at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
During each class, you will be led by expert crafter and instructor Dolly Werner in creating beautiful, unique greeting cards perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just to send someone well wishes. You will leave every class with a beautiful set of four greeting cards.
Cost is $20 per class. Registration is required. For ages 15 and up.
Click here to register and for more information or visit pvaz.net.
