Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Former Prescott Mayor Oberg announces candidacy for Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

Harry Oberg is running for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, District 1. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 12, 2020 8:39 p.m.

Harry Oberg is running for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, District 1. He made the announcement at the Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum on Monday, Feb. 10.

“My family has a long history in this city and county, and we have a tradition of giving back to the community. I always knew I would continue to serve Yavapai County in some way,” Oberg said at the Men’s Forum. 

Oberg, a Republican, highlighted his career as Prescott mayor and how that would help him serve as supervisor in Yavapai County. “I had the opportunity to work on many critical issues concerning the citizens of Prescott which have a direct correlation to our citizens and communities within District 1.”

He added his vision for District 1 — which includes: economic development, transportation infrastructure, water conservation, streamlining county services and preservation of our rural heritage.

“Yavapai County is at a juncture where it can build on the successes of the past. I believe through my previous experiences as Prescott mayor and my work at the Pentagon, I can help effectively manage our resources and ensure the safety of our citizens, while at the same time develop future policies which will preserve our rural feel, and support balanced growth,” Oberg said.

Oberg served two tours in Vietnam as an “aerial scout” Army helicopter pilot. His combat decorations include two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, 34 Air Medals (one with Valor Device), and numerous Vietnam campaign and service awards.

Oberg pursued his Army career until retirement in 2000 at the rank of Colonel and Brigadier General in the National Guard. In the last nine years before he retired, Oberg was assigned to the Pentagon, where he was responsible for a $1.5 billion budget providing equipment and supplies to Army National Guard units deploying to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Information provided by Harry Oberg.

