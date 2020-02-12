Ex-Arizona treasurer to step down as NASA CFO to return home
PHOENIX — Former Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWit is stepping down as chief financial officer at NASA, leaving a job he accepted nearly two years ago after helping run President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.
DeWit said Wednesday he will return to Arizona and has no plans to seek another elected office.
"I'm very much looking forward to a simple life of being a Dad who shows up again to all the kids' sports and school events, and working in the private sector," he wrote in a note to The Associated Press.
The Republican resigned as state treasurer in March 2018 after he was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the post overseeing the space agency's $22.6 billion budget.
In a letter to NASA employees announcing his decision Tuesday, DeWit said he had been in discussions about the timing of his resignation since December.
"Many of you know that it has been a sacrifice for my family as they are in Arizona, and I have only been commuting back about one weekend of every three on average," DeWit wrote. "During busy times ... I have sometimes gone for over five weeks without seeing them."
DeWit and his wife have three daughters and live in metro Phoenix.
He called working as CFO at NASA headquarters in Washington "the honor of a lifetime."
"I can hardly describe how wonderful this job is, how many great people I have met here, and how much I love and will miss NASA," he wrote. "The dedication of everyone here towards the mission is inspiring, and the people here are what I will miss the most."
DeWit was an early supporter of Trump who served as chief operating officer for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Before running for state treasurer as a political newcomer in 2014, DeWit was CEO of an investment company he founded and worked in financial futures trading.
DeWit's last day is Thursday.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: