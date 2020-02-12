Education funding dilemmas loom large as lawmakers consider budget

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard and his area colleagues are die-hard believers in the power of public education.

Their frustration is with the inequities in the state’s funding formula leaving children behind because there are not enough resources to meet classroom demands.

So Howard is pleased that the national Education Law Center developed a report with data analysis that not only spells out the problem, but offers what he considers to be doable solutions.

“It feels like it’s rare to see someone call it the way it is with data to support it, and give a clear solution,” Howard said of the report titled, “Starting from the Bottom: First Steps to Improve Funding in Arizona. “I suppose it grabbed my eye because I’ve been frustrated that it sees nobody see how clear these solutions are, or how clear the problem is. You have to put money into it.”

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter concurs.

“As a state, we have come to an agreement on what our level of commitment to K-12 funding is going to be, and I think we can do better than we’re currently doing,” Streeter said.

The state’s celebration of returning capital funding dollars to pre-2008 levels is actually not much to celebrate, he said.

“We need to have meaningful conservations about where we want to go as a state,” Streeter said. “We have so much promise in this state, and so many exciting things are happening, I can’t help but not believe that the people of the state of Arizona can make a commitment to K-12 education and see the long-term benefits for all of us.”

VOTER PRIORITY

In its annual statewide education survey, Expect More Arizona found for the fifth consecutive year education rises above health care and immigration as the top issue for the majority of 600 random voters — 73 percent say there is too little funding for K-12 education; 20 percent say there is a general lack of funding for schools, 23 percent say teacher pay and support is a top issue and 9 percent are concerned about curriculum and supplies. Forty-two percent consider education issues a top priority over health and immigration — 10 and 25 percent respectively.

The five top priorities in the education funding survey: raising teacher pay to the national median — the National Education Association reports the median Arizona teacher salary is $49,892 and the national media is $61,782; improving performance of low-performing schools; strategies and interventions to support reading proficiency by the end of third grade; maintaining funding for career and technical education; and making Arizona’s public colleges and universities affordable.

WHAT TO DO

The Education Law Center review is frank.

“The Arizona school funding system is in urgent need of reform, ranking at the bottom of the states for every measure of adequacy and equity,” the report reads.

“To remedy the current situation, two short-term actions can be implemented immediately: increase school funding for all students and target additional funding to districts serving students in poverty.”

For this current legislative season, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing one new program he refers to as “Project Rocket.”

In a nutshell, the project offers districts with failing schools, and significant numbers of students eligible for free and reduced lunch, $44 million in additional dollars to help close some gaps.

At the PUSD Governing Board meeting last week, Prescott education activist Rosemary Agneesens heralded this project as a step in the right direction. But as it is aimed more at the larger metropolitan cities, she was clear more must be done to benefit all districts.

Though Ducey’s proposed budget would increase K-12 education funding by $600 million, Agneesens explained half is required by law, and still the state has no “secure, stable funding source for education” into the future.

Even with the increased funding, Arizona teacher salaries still rank 48th or 49th in the nation; 24 percent of classrooms have no assigned teacher, with half of those covered by uncertified individuals. Arizona is ranked 46th in per-pupil spending, and a lawsuit to reclaim $3 billion in unpaid school facilities is still making its way through the court system.

“After considering inflation, population growth and increases in prosperity, the general fund revenue in fiscal year 2020 is $5.5 billion lower (than in 1993),” according to Tom Rex of the Office of the University Economist and Center for Competitiveness and Prosperity Research at Arizona State University.

SOLUTIONS

The Law Center suggests a 10% increase to the base per-pupil amount and an opportunity weight of 0.5 to the current formula. Such modest increases would boost the state’s equalization formula by $1.1 billion, with $550 million targeted to increased funding for students in poverty, and $541 million to the base per-pupil funding amount.

“Every district across the state would benefit from these reforms,” the center report states.

Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter may not agree with all of the center’s ideas, but he does not dispute that “Arizona schools are underfunded and have been for many years.”

“Does Arizona need to develop a long- term sustainable K-12 funding plan to make our state more competitive. Absolutely.”

TIME TO ACT

As Howard sees it, the time is now for lawmakers to make education funding a top priority.

In Prescott, a generous community in 2015 infused additional dollars into the district with a $15 million bond and $6 million override package.

But Howard reminds that education is supposed to be funded at the state level.

“It’s the legislators and politicians job to find the money. Whether taxes or whatever it is,” Howard said.

The state has made some positive changes, and Howard said his district is “grateful for every penny.”

“But we’re pretty hungry here.”