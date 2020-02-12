OFFERS
Don’t miss the ‘Sonoran Dogs’ bluegrass concert, Feb. 15

Come and see The Sonoran Dogs bluegrass concert at the Phillip England Center for Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. (Phillip England Center for Performing Arts)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 4:46 p.m.

Come and see The Sonoran Dogs bluegrass concert at the Phillip England Center for Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Formed in 2011, The Sonoran Dogs have exploded upon the bluegrass scene. They have performed and headlined many festivals and concert venues in the Southwestern US, touring as far as Australia, from Melbourne to Brisbane and beyond. The "Dogs" are made up of seasoned veterans who have come together to enjoy bluegrass music and friendship, often times adding one or more “strays” on fiddle, dobro and even accordion. With every show, The Sonoran Dogs play with expertise, often improvising and showcasing original songs, traditional and contemporary music as well as an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, Celtic, and Newgrass.

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for first 8 Center Rows or $15 General Admission. Children and Full-time students are Free. Members receive a discount from 10-25%.

For more information, visit pecpaf.com/sonoran-dogs-bluegrass.

THE SONORAN DOGS @ Blythe Bluegrass Festival "Cherokee Shuffle" by Jim Stoppel

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Phillip England Performing Arts Center

