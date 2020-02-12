OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dallas trades Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for draft picks
WNBA

USA Women’s National Team guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (17) drives the ball up court during an NCAA exhibition basketball game against Louisville Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Wade Payne/AP)

USA Women’s National Team guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (17) drives the ball up court during an NCAA exhibition basketball game against Louisville Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Wade Payne/AP)

DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 11:10 p.m.

NEW YORK — Skylar Diggins-Smith is going to Phoenix to join Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

The Dallas Wings traded the four-time All-Star to the Mercury on Wednesday for the No. 5 and 7 picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and Phoenix’s 2021 first-round pick. The Wings then sent the 2021 pick the team acquired in the deal to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Astou Ndour.

“Players with Skylar’s skillset and ceiling don’t become available in free agency often,” Mercury general manager Jim Pittman said. “She was our top target this offseason and we think teaming her with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner will give us the league’s most dynamic offensive trio.”

Diggins told The Associated Press last month that she didn’t want to play in Dallas anymore. The team gave her the franchise designation, meaning she couldn’t leave as a free agent.

The move comes a day after the Mercury sent DeWanna Bonner to the Connecticut Sun for three first-round draft picks, including some of the ones they sent to the Wings.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Wings lost one of their marquee players. Liz Cambage was traded before last season to Las Vegas.

Diggins-Smith has been the face of the franchise since she was drafted third in 2013 when the team was still in Tulsa. She’s averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists in her career. She won the league’s most improved player award in 2014 and guided the Wings to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

Diggins sat out last season after giving birth to a son in the spring. The Mercury had four players with children last season.

The Wings now hold four first-round draft picks with Nos. 2, 5, 7, 9 as well as the 15th and 21st selections.

In other moves, the Mercury signed free agent Bria Hartley on Wednesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries