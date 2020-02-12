OFFERS
'Chiles & Chocolates: Sweet & Spicy Foods in the American Southwest,' Feb. 15

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 3:46 p.m.

A presentation by Chris Glenn and Sandy Sunseri from the Arizona Humanities titled “Chiles & Chocolates: Sweet & Spicy Foods in the American Southwest” will take place at the Phippen Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

This presentation will explore how early people used Southwestern food favorites, as well as how those have evolved and spread to all corners of the world. They will also discuss how chiles and chocolates became identity markers in gender roles and relationships, essential in rituals and religious customs, popular in aesthetic fashions and lifestyles, and how they changed through time and space.

A small tasting will be provided and as a special added bonus, Gringos Taco Shop food truck will be in the parking lot.

Admission is free for museum members and guests with paid admission.

For more information, call 928-778-1385.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Phippen Museum

