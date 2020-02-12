'Chiles & Chocolates: Sweet & Spicy Foods in the American Southwest,' Feb. 15
A presentation by Chris Glenn and Sandy Sunseri from the Arizona Humanities titled “Chiles & Chocolates: Sweet & Spicy Foods in the American Southwest” will take place at the Phippen Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
This presentation will explore how early people used Southwestern food favorites, as well as how those have evolved and spread to all corners of the world. They will also discuss how chiles and chocolates became identity markers in gender roles and relationships, essential in rituals and religious customs, popular in aesthetic fashions and lifestyles, and how they changed through time and space.
A small tasting will be provided and as a special added bonus, Gringos Taco Shop food truck will be in the parking lot.
Admission is free for museum members and guests with paid admission.
For more information, call 928-778-1385.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 10, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: